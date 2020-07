Or Copy this URL to Share

Chris French

Chris "Fish" Michael French, 57, of Barling died July 22, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ocker Chapel in Alma.

He is survived by his fiancée, Pamela Russell; three daughters, Jessica and Danielle French and Denice Edgar; a son, Tony Houston; 17 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



