Christiane Gill
Christiane Gill, 87, of Ozark died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Chantal Guess; a son, Olivier Gill; and two grandchildren.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
