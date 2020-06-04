Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christiane's life story with friends and family

Share Christiane's life story with friends and family

Christiane Gill

Christiane Gill, 87, of Ozark died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Chantal Guess; a son, Olivier Gill; and two grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store