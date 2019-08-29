|
Christina Loftis
Christina N. Loftis was born Oct. 25, 1981, got her wings and went home Aug. 26, 2019. She will always be remembered for her huge heart, bravery and sass. She was a manager for Goodwill in Fort Smith, worked at Sparks Hospital for many years and most recently Car-Mart in Van Buren. She was one of her Momma's biggest helpers at L&L Produce. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her mother and father, Lori and Thomas Ree of Muldrow; one brother, Brad Loftis and wife Jacquelin of Greenwood; three sisters, Britany Grist and husband Chris of Rudy, Amber Rosier and husband Alex of Quitman and Ashley Loftis of Oklahoma City; nana, Carol Moore of Fort Smith; many nieces and nephews, friends and family; along with her four-legged love, Lilly.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends one hour prior to service.
The family would like to express love and appreciation to Baptist Health Cancer Center and Hospital in Fort Smith for their wonderful care.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 30, 2019