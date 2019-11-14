|
|
Christopher Davis
Christopher Lee Davis, 49, of Chester passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chester. He was a contractor and farm laborer.
He is survived by his wife, Charleen Davis of the home; a daughter, Brittany Davis of Chester; a son, Tristan Davis of Chester; three brothers, Wally "Boog" Davis and Stacy Davis, both of Chester, and Rick Davis of Van Buren; and his parents. Waldon and Janice Davis of Chester.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 16, 2019