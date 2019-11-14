Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Davis Obituary
Christopher Davis
Christopher Lee Davis, 49, of Chester passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chester. He was a contractor and farm laborer.
He is survived by his wife, Charleen Davis of the home; a daughter, Brittany Davis of Chester; a son, Tristan Davis of Chester; three brothers, Wally "Boog" Davis and Stacy Davis, both of Chester, and Rick Davis of Van Buren; and his parents. Waldon and Janice Davis of Chester.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -