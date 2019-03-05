|
|
Clara Thomas
Clara "June" Thomas, age 97, of Fayetteville, formerly a longtime resident of Fort Smith, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, five brothers and husband of 49 years.
June was born Oct. 25, 1921, in Dover, Ohio, to Alvin and Viola Weymouth. She was the only daughter and youngest of her five siblings, Walt, Marion, Charles, Fred and Lloyd.
In August of 1954, June married the love of her life. They settled in Fort Smith, where June was a surgical instrument and equipment technician for 25 years before she retired in 1986.
She was the beloved wife of the late Vernie Thomas; devoted mother to Joe Mansion and his wife Joy of Alma and Joyce Detres and her husband Juan of Homestead, Fla.; and loving grandmother to Tracy (Len) Wilkerson of Fayetteville, Denise Sanders of Warsaw, Va., Mary Cortez of Tampa, Fla., Michelle Detres of Homestead and Janeen Mansion of Charleston. Additionally, she has 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren who all cherished her presence.
June will always be known for her love of dancing, western movies and a good cup of coffee. She leaves us rich in memories and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends, please join us to celebrate her life at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, for visitation, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Services entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 6, 2019