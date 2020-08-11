Clifta Wilson
Clifta Rowe Wilson, 77, of Alma passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born June 21, 1943, in Van Buren to George and Millie Mae Rowe. She retired from the Van Buren Water Department and was instrumental in organizing the Van Buren High School class of '61 reunions and gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, Guy Wilson of the home; two daughters, Danise Smith and husband Garry of Bentonville and Nicole Fergeson and husband Eric of Van Buren; a son, Clay Breeden and wife Deborah of Van Buren; three stepsons, Doug Wilson and wife Julie of Alma, Mike Wilson and wife Traci of Sallisaw and Scott Wilson and wife Janna of Alma; two sisters, Carolyn Stockton and Linda Johnson, both of Van Buren; a brother, Donald Rowe of Van Buren; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Tanner Morrell, Dane Breeden, Devon Breeden, Cameron Fergeson, Chad Fergeson and Caleb Fergeson.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Van Buren High School class of '61.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.