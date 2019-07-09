Home

Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Aux Arc South Park
Ozark, AR
Cody Corbin Obituary
Cody Corbin
Cody Corbin, 54, of Ozark died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Coal Hill.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Aux Arc South Park in Ozark. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Cody is survived by his companion, Lisa Kelley of Van Buren; a daughter, April Burrough of Alma; a son, Cody Corbin of Ozark; a sister, Angelique Odom of Tulsa; four brothers, Mike Corbin of Oregon, Steven Corbin of Amarillo, Texas, Scott Corbin of Dixon, Mo., and Scott Corbin of New Brothel, Texas; his grandmother, Marcie Elliot of California; and six grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from July 10 to July 13, 2019
