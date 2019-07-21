Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Independence Freewill Baptist Church at Natural Dam
Connie Garner


1947 - 2019
Connie Garner Obituary
Connie Garner
Connie Garner, 72, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in her home. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Faubus and Audie (Smith) Faubus; three sisters, Mary Ellen Jacobs, Edna Sparks and Patsy Buttress; and two brothers, Danny Faubus and Elmer Faubus.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Independence Freewill Baptist Church in Natural Dam with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim Garner of the home; a son, Wesley Garner and wife Shannon of Van Buren; a brother, Nolan Faubus of Van Buren; and a granddaughter, Zoey Garner.
Pallbearers will be Joe Norried, Henry Gibson, James Carlile, Matt Shackelford, Harold Garner and Brandon Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Pound and Daniel Brodie.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 22, 2019
