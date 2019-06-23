|
Connie Lollis
Connie Sue Lollis, 82, of Rudy passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in a local hospital. She was a homemaker, a former employee of People Warehouse Market in the meat department with her husband and the owner and operator of the Lollis Christmas Tree Farm, where she was affectionately known as the Christmas Tree Lady. Connie was born July 7, 1936, in Harrisburg to Ota Byon and Mildred (Spencer) Wade. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the secretary and very active member of Van Buren High School class of 1954.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Kay Lollis, and one sister, Wanda Wade Sechrest.
Connie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Buddy Lollis; one daughter, Deborah Moore and her husband Brent of Rudy; one son, Wade Lollis of Rudy; one sister, Elizabeth Wade Alexander of Mashpee, Massachusetts; two brothers, Ronnie Wade and his wife Mary Anne of Sterling, Louisiana, and Phillip Wade of Monroe, Louisiana; one brother-in-law, John Sechrest of Russellville,; two grandchildren, April Moore Oden and Hunter Moore; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, classmates and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Colby Woodard, Edward Sechrest, Ron Wade, Whitley Rainwater, Gary and Bobby Moore, Charlie Garrett and Ricky Dodson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Van Buren High School class of 1954.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 24, 2019