Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage United Methodist Church
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Warren


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Warren Obituary
Connie Warren
Mary "Connie" Constance Warren, 96, of Van Buren passed away March 27, 2019. She was born July 31, 1922, in Paris to Robert Lee Burnett and Jewel Irma Lowrey. Connie worked at Monsanto Chemical Co. in St. Louis before she and her husband retired to Van Buren. She was a faithful member of Heritage United Methodist Church and a member of the Garden Club. She loved to sew, cook and sing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wood W. Warren; her son, Wood W. Warren Jr.; her daughter, Le Werthmuller; her parents; and her sister, Billie Louise King.
Family-held memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Mac Werthmuller of Van Buren; four grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now