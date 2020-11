Or Copy this URL to Share

Connie Wilbourn

Connie Lee Wilbourn, 61, of Van Buren died Nov. 20, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service was held Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Hurst and Whitney Richmond; four sisters, Janet Kimbley, Kathy Johnson, Robin Broyles and Barbara Marion; two brothers, Johnny and Tommy Key; and four grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store