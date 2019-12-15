|
|
Covey Havens
George "Covey" Havens, 81, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Oklahoma City to the late Claude and Agnes (Head) Havens. George was a retired employee of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason, a life member of Mason's Perpetual Lodge No. 6 of Van Buren, Cedar Lodge No. 762, , Royal Arch Chapter No. 3, Commandery No. 3 Knights Templar, Osiris Council No. 5, Fidelity Order of Eastern Star No. 86, Amrita Grotto of Fort Smith and an honorary life member of the Arkansas Sheriff Association Youth Ranch.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Cathy Jansen; and a brother, Frank Havens.
Survivors include his wife, Betty (Miller) Havens, who he married Feb. 17, 1968; a stepson, James Baker of O'Fallon, Mo.; two brothers, Leslie Havens of Lowell and Claude Havens Jr. of Toms River, N.J.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Hall Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Van Buren Masonic Lodge No. 6 or Cedar Lodge No. 762.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 16, 2019