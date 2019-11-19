|
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Marie Rogers, 29, of Van Buren died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Little Rock.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date.Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Shawn; a daughter, Bayleigh Reeves of the home; a son, Braylen Reeves of the home; her parents, Patricia and Allen Caviness of Fort Smith; her father, William Tower of Flint, Mich.; two sisters, Adeline Sawicki and Alexis Tower; three brothers, Brandon, Kenny and Eric Tower; and her grandmothers, Beverly Linton and Carol Rodgers.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019