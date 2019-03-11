Home

Dana Mooney
Dana Mooney Obituary
Dana Mooney
Dana Wayne Mooney was born July 11, 1957. He passed away March 7, 2019, in Texarkana, Ark. Dana was 62 years old. He was a retired Assembly of God minister.
He is survived by a daughter, Ashley of Texarkana, Ark.; a son, Joshua of New Boston, Texas; a sister, Farrell Dene Johnson of Van Buren; and two brothers, Eugene Mooney of Nicut and the Rev. Willie D. Mooney of Van Buren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Amazing Grace Fellowship located at 2020 Rena Road in Van Buren.
Arrangements were under the direction of East Funeral Home — Downtown in Texarkana, Texas.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
