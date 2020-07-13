1/
Daniel Perry
Daniel Perry
Daniel "Bubba" James Perry II, 43, of Van Buren died July 12, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Trista; a daughter, Hope Perry; a stepson, Dakota Aldridge; his mother, Elizabeth Aldridge; two sisters, Danielle Santillana and Gerrie Portillo; and a brother, Joshua Perry.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
