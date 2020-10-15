Darral Sparkman
Darral Sparkman, 77, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home after a short illness.
Darral was a lifelong resident of Van Buren, He graduated from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. He served in the National Guard and was the owner of D&S Specialties in Van Buren, specializing in concrete and brickwork, and a retired school teacher from Fort Smith School District. During his 33 years of teaching, he was awarded teacher of the year. He served on the Van Buren City Council for many years as well as Van Buren School Board. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Van Buren, where he was also a Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gevena Sparkman; and his in-laws, Gene and Hilda Jean Watkins.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra of the home; a daughter, Tiffany Marshall and husband Heath of Van Buren; a grandson, Case and fiancée Amanda of Van Buren; and his puppy, Mollie of the home.
Graveside funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Almost Home Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail E., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.