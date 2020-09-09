Darrel Coleman
Darrel W. Coleman was called home to be with his Lord on Sept. 8, 2020, at the age of 86, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 22, 1934, in a two-room house in the Hobbtown community of Rudy. He was the fifth child of 10 born to Fred and Dorothy Coleman. Until he was 13 years old, he lived in a house with no electricity, running water or indoor plumbing.
Darrel was a true southern gentleman. He never met a stranger and was kind, caring and giving to friends, family and all those he met. He loved life, especially music, birds, sports, theater and gardening. As an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan, he could give a play-by-play recount of games going back to the 1950s. He and Kay, his wife of 54 years, loved entertaining at their house and opening their home to friends, family and neighbors. Gifted with the ability to connect with anyone and find a common bond or common friends, Darrel's Arkansas roots ran far and wide.
He began his formal education in a one-room schoolhouse located in the Hobbtown community. He later attended Rudy School and graduated from Alma High School in 1951. Darrel worked his way through college selling shoes for Lee's and Kinney Shoe Stores in Fort Smith and for four summers he sold Bibles and books door-to-door for Southwestern Co. of Nashville, Tenn. His hard work enabled him to attend Ouachita Baptist University his freshman year and then the University of Arkansas, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1956. After serving two years in the U.S. Army as a chaplain's assistant at Fort Polk, La., he returned to the University of Arkansas, where he received a Master of Business Administration degree in 1962.
A committed Christian and active in Baptist life, he served as the director of the Baptist Student Union (BSU) at Arkansas A&M College, now the University of Arkansas at Monticello, in 1959. In 1961, he became the director of the BSU at various college campuses in Little Rock. A longtime member of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, Darrel served as chairman of deacons, chaired various committees and taught Sunday school for over 30 years.
He had a 24-year career with IBM as a sales representative and loved his IBM family. After retiring from IBM, Darrel became the director of operations at Youth Home Inc., taught at the University of Central Arkansas as an adjunct professor of business, served as director of marketing for Gartman Systems in Sheridan for 10 years and worked for Cardinal Systems in Parsons, Tenn.
Darrel was passionate about volunteer work. He volunteered at the Arkansas Chapter of Muscular Dystrophy, Arkansas Rice Depot, Friends of Arkansas Reading Services for the Blind, Oasis Renewal Center and Morrison Cemetery Association.
A committed father, Darrel put his family first and would do anything for his children. He coached little league basketball at Penick Boys Club and football at the Highway 10 League, to name a few.
Darrel was preceded in death by his father, Fred Coleman; his mother, Dorothy Coleman; his sister, Edna Bonewell; and his beloved wife, Kay.
He is survived by two children, Kathy McLendon of Waco, Texas, and Greg Coleman and wife Danielle of Frisco, Texas; eight grandchildren, Cole, Kate and Pierce McLendon, Emma, Lizzie and Jack Coleman and Palmer and Beatrice Tochterman; three sisters, Doris Hall and husband Jim of Rudy, LaMatha Baker and husband Marvin of Oklahoma City and Gloria Rogers and husband Richard of Cedarville; and four brothers, Rudolph Coleman and wife Dean of Van Buren, Ronnie Coleman and wife Tawana of Fort Smith, Charles Connie Coleman and wife Susie of El Dorado and Quince Coleman and wife Denise of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at Morrison Cemetery in Crawford County, under the direction of Roller-Chenal Funeral Home in Little Rock. Memorial service will be held at a later date at Pulaski Heights Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the funeral home. In compliance with ADH guidelines, indoor attendance will be limited to 50 people at a time and attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Memories of Darrel may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal
