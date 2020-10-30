1/
David Grantham Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Grantham Jr.
David Leon Grantham Jr., 36, of Hartford died Oct. 23, 2020.
Family-held memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Homestead Heights Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal; three daughters, Faith, Grace and Serenity Grantham; his mother, Sheila McKaughan; a sister, Amber McKaughan; a brother, Tommy Bright; and his grandmother, Cora Grantham.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved