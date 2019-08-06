|
|
David Kulak
David Mark Kulak, 26, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born April 30, 1993, in Pittsburgh. He was employed by Walmart and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his parents, Judith Kulak of New Kensington, Pa., and Mark Kulak and wife Diane of Cedarville; a sister, Mary Peterson and husband Shawn of New Kensington; a brother, Erich Kulak and wife Megan of Muldrow; and three nephews, Bobby, Liam and Daxsyn.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 7, 2019