David Marvin
1939 - 2020
David Marvin, 81, of Mulberry passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Mulberry. With the exception of four years he served in the U.S Air Force, he lived his entire life in Mulberry. He took his last breath on this Earth holding his son's hand, closed his eyes and woke up in heaven. We are sure his first words were, "Linda, I haven't seen you in 35 years."
David was saved in 1968 and lived the remainder of his life as a devoted Christian. He attended First Baptist Church in Mulberry, where he served as a deacon for 51 years. He viewed his appointment as a deacon as a servant's position and nothing of a lofty nature. If you visited with David for more than a couple of minutes, you would learn two things: he was a Democrat and a Christian. He was a fine man and an excellent role model for his children and grandchildren. His devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was equaled only by his devotion to his family. His advice to the young men was, "Your word is your bond," and to the young ladies, "Pretty is as pretty does." He was an avid golfer for almost 60 years and hit a hole-in-one on almost every hole at River Valley Golf in Dyer.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Casandra Marvin; and two brothers, Joe and Jerry Marvin.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Shirley Marvin of the home; two daughters, Melony Harris and companion Phillip Miller of Dyer and Jennifer Renfro and companion Derek Clarke of Mulberry; and three sons, Jeff Marvin and wife Mary and Travis Syrock, both of Mulberry, and Terry Syrock and wife Ladonna of Van Buren. His only surviving sibling is his brother, Mike Marvin and wife Cindy of Jacksonville. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; a bunch of great-grandkids; and few old golfing buddies.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at First Baptist Church in Mulberry, officiated by Brother Sean Pratt, with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Interment of ashes will be at a later date at New Cemetery.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and granddaughter.
Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of First Baptist Church in Mulberry.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
