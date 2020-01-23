Home

David Skaggs

David Skaggs Obituary
David Skaggs
David Lee Skaggs, 65, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was a retired plumber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Daisy (Spencer) Skaggs.
He is survived by two sisters, Billie Walters and husband James of Mesa, Ariz., and Brenda Allen of Fort Smith; and his furbaby, Otto.
Graveside service was held Friday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
