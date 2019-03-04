Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
David Troyer
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Van Buren's Old Sanctuary
David Troyer Obituary
David Troyer
David Troyer, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, in Huntington, Ind., to the late Kenneth and Ruth Troyer. He was a flight instructor and served in U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren, Victory Masonic Lodge in Barling, and was a past patron of the Barling Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie of the home; a daughter, Heather Kunstadt of Ridgewood, N.J.; his mother-in-law, Wilma Dahl of Fort Smith; four brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and several grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the Old Sanctuary at First Baptist Church with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Harold Kinard, Josh Nickles, James French, Bill Turner, James Turner, Allen Arnold and Chad Shesfield.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the online at .
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2019
