David Williams

David A. Williams, 68, of Altus died Aug. 5, 2020.

Family-hosted memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Nichols Chapel Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; a daughter, Elizabeth Hardister; two sons, Roy and Travis Williams; an adopted daughter, Lisa Moix; a sister, Doris Farrier; and five grandchildren.



