David Wilmot
David Wilmot, 65, of Van Buren died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters, Cynthia Brown, Amanda Gray, and Rachel Morrison; a son, Shane Wilmot; his mother, Betty Harvey; a brother, Dennis Wilmot; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Burial of ashes will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 24, 2019