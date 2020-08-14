1/
Davis Spears Jr.
Davis Spears Jr., 94, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born March 8, 1926, in Fort Smith to Davis and Ella Spears Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center. He was a member of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, a Gideon and a member of Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilberta "Willie" Ferris Spears; a sister, Mary Alice Sellars; and a brother, Joe M. Spears.
He is survived by a daughter, Janet Spears of Van Buren; two sons, Jim Spears of Bentonville and Larry Spears of Ozark; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces.
Graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
