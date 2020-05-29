Or Copy this URL to Share

Debbie Berryman

Debbie Berryman, 65, of Van Buren died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service was held Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

She is survived by two brothers, Gary and Dennis Weaver.



