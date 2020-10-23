Deborah Fincher

Deborah Maxine Jackson Fincher went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was born June 1, 1955. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She could often be found reading novels, gardening, attending ladies Bible study, exploring new places and watching Hallmark movies. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin Fincher of Alma; a daughter, Sacha Fincher of Alma; a son, Samuel Fincher of Elkins; her mother, Eloise Jackson of Mountainburg; a brother, Lee Jackson of Mountainburg; and four sisters, Jackie Renaud of Rudy and Jeanette Mourney, Charlotte Adams and Holly Jackson, all of Mountainburg. She is also survived by 10 nieces, 11 nephews, 13 great-nieces, 10 great-nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews, who all loved their Aunt Debbie.

Funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 26, at Living Water Fellowship in Dyer followed by graveside service at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



