Delbert "Bing Bong" CarlBridges III, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 3, 1949, in Van Buren to Delbert Jr. and Ruby (James) Bridges. He was a security guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include a son, Carl Joe Bridges of Van Buren; two stepdaughters, Donna Huggins of Van Buren and Denell Pain of Oklahoma; a sister, Janie Bridges of Van Buren; two brothers, Phillip Bridges and Michael Don Bridges, both of Van Buren; and four grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.



