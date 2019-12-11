Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Grandview Assembly of God
Natural Dam, AR
View Map
Delores Reed
Delores Reed, loving mother and grandmother, age 89, of Natural Dam passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and a longtime resident of Crawford County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Reed; her parents, Ray and Bessie (Crabtree) Nobles; a sister, Gertrude Johnson; and a halfsister, Pansy Bradshaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Mooney and husband Rick of Natural Dam, Brenda Brewer and husband Ed of Van Buren and Miranda Cluck and husband John of Cedarville; seven grandchildren, Angela Cluck Giberson, Justin Brewer, Tanya Cluck Cross, Katrina Brewer Rogers, Erica Mooney Bankston, Gabrielle Mooney and James Shay Mooney; 11 great-grandchildren, Raegan, Riley, Reese, Cade, Jax, Reed, Denver, Ellie, Shiloh, Caul and Asher James; four halfsisters, Linda Lovejoy, Rosella Vanderlyke, Anna Faye Trentham and Pat Slagle; six halfbrothers, Harold Barnes, Ronnie Barnes, Otis Darry, Buddy Barnes, Otis "Tootie" Barnes Jr. and Darrell Barnes; and numerous loving extended family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Grandview Assembly of God in Natural Dam with burial to follow at Hall Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and sons-in-law.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 15, 2019
