Diana Pixley

Diana Pixley, 70, of Rudy died Aug. 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

Graveside service was held Tuesday at Pixley Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She was survived by a daughter, Tabatha David; a son, Shanon Pixley; two sisters, Kim Seibert and Becky House; a brother, Matt Jones; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



