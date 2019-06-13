Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Gracelawn Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Diana Weller Obituary
Diana Weller
Diana Lynn Weller, 53, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Larson; and a granddaughter, Dannette Zuber.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, graveside at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Weller of the home; two daughters, Destiny Zuber of Cabot and Desarae Weller of Ward; four sons, Richard Weller of Billings, Mont., Randy Weller Jr. of Newport, Rayman Weller of Barling and Roland Weller of Fort Smith; 22 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfhhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 14, 2019
