Dick Bell
Charles "Dick" Richard Bell, 68, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Rogers. He was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Galena Park, Texas, to William and Juanita Bell.
Dick was a graduate of Van Buren Schools. He was a certified welder, a private pilot, a certified scuba diver, a commercial driver, a small business owner and a member of Kibler United Methodist Church. He was the owner and operator of Bell's Wrecker Service, Bell's Auto Salvage and Bell's Auto Transport. He received a governor's appointment to the Arkansas Board of Wrecker Operators and served two terms. He was a driver and operator for the Van Buren Fire Department for 10 years. He served eight years in the Arkansas Army National Guard and was honorably discharged as staff sergeant. For the last 20 years, he was an independent commercial truck driver, until his retirement in 2018. Dick was a Christian man and honest to his core; who loved his family, his country and his special granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Bell.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheila of the home; a son, Clay Bell and wife Jennifer of Fort Smith; a brother, Gary Bell of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Sadie Bell; and numerous beloved Bell cousins and his wife's cousins and family.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Family Life Center at Kibler United Methodist Church, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Committal service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Salem Cemetery in Lisbon, under the direction of Young's Funeral Directors in El Dorado.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are his cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Christian Academy, 4201 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith, 72904, or online at support.unioneagles.org
