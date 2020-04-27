|
|
Don Mason
Don "Donnie" Glenn Mason, 66, of Mulberry passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Feb. 6, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the owner/operator of Don Mason Backhoe Service and a member of Remy Masonic Lodge.
In 66 years we learned a lot from Donnie Mason. He was an advice-giver, a joke teller, a friend, a loved one and a hero to his grandchildren. Don was always "livin' the dream." His personality was large and his heart was even larger. This world will be a little more empty without him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Mason of the home; a daughter, Christie Jo Rogers and husband Jason Rogers of Alma: a son, David Mason of Alma; his mother, Linda Mason; his stepchildren, Brandi and Travis Roe, Lacey and Darryl Feagan and Kallen and Haili Walker; two brothers, Robert Mason and James Mason; his grandchildren, Madley Jo and Carver Rogers, Levi Mason and Joby and Levi Roe; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 28, 2020