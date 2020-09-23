Don Tadlock
Donald "Don" Reuben Tadlock, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Sulphur, Okla., to Reuben Tadlock and Myrtle Tadlock Stanley.
Don graduated from Van Buren High School in 1952, where he proudly played cornet in the Van Buren Marching Band, which he continued to enjoy playing throughout his life. Following high school, he attended Ouachita Baptist University. After graduating from college in 1956, he served in the U.S. Army. He often joked that fortunately he "only battled mosquitos and gnats" while stationed at Fort Gordon, Ga. He retired from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. after 40 years of employment.
He was a lifelong member of Spradling Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where he served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir. Spradling is also where as a teenager he met and later married his bride of 61 years, Verlene Weems. They were married April 25, 1959, and had two daughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Dan Stanley.
He is survived by his wife, Verlene of the home; two daughters, Sharon Tadlock of Van Buren and Amy Williams and husband Aaron of Alma; a brother, Danny Stanley and wife Connie of Fort Smith; 12 grandchildren, Ashley Shirey and husband Mason, Blake Dobbins and wife JoBeth, Caleb Dobbins and Darien, Emberlynn, Joshua, Kyle, Aleeze, Leah, Issac, Bright and Fierce Williams; two great-grandsons, Gavin and Rowan; and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Spradling Baptist Church followed by interment at 11 a.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 2-4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Blake and Caleb Dobbins, Joshua and Kyle Williams, Gavin Moore and Mark Weems.
Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Spradling Baptist Church and members of the VBHS Class of 1952 Reunion Group.
Memorials may be made to Spradling Baptist Church, 3515 N. 50th St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.