Donald Bell
Donald Ray Bell, 70, of Barling died May 5, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Spradling Baptist Church. Cremation is under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; a daughter, Jessica Freeze; a son, Aaron Bell; two stepsons, James and Justin Greb; a brother, Rodney Bell; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will follow the service at the church.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2019
