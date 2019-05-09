Home

Spradling Baptist Church
3515 N 50th St
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spradling Baptist Church
Donald Bell


1948 - 2019
Donald Bell Obituary
Donald Bell
Donald Ray Bell, 70, of Barling died May 5, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Spradling Baptist Church. Cremation is under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; a daughter, Jessica Freeze; a son, Aaron Bell; two stepsons, James and Justin Greb; a brother, Rodney Bell; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will follow the service at the church.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2019
