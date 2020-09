Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Bristow

Donald Edward Bristow, 75, formerly of Ozark, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hot Springs.

Funeral service was held Thursday at West Park Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by a son, Joe Bristow; and a sister, Margaret Nicholas.



