Donald Wayne Douglas, 80, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2020, at a local nursing home.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and the retired owner and operator of Direct Sales Co. in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Thula (Oller) Douglas.
He is survived by his wife, Georganna (Flippin) Douglas of the home; two daughters, Donna Howard and husband James and Deborah Davis and husband Tommy, both of Van Buren; a son, Donald Douglas II and wife Alyson of Springdale; a brother, Dwight Douglas and wife Kay of Mena; six grandchildren, Ryan Howard and wife Roxanne, Lauren Jones and husband Euell, Natalie Davis, Adyson Douglas, Thomas Davis and Caleb Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Colin Howard and Emmalyn Wilson.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
