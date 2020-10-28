Donald Plumbtree
Donald Glenn Plumbtree, age 83, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Van Buren. He was born May 28, 1937, in Frederick, Okla., to George and Gladys Plumbtree.
Donnie was a veteran and a member of the Laborers International Union of North America Local 440. He worked pipeline construction most of his life. He loved the outdoors and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; two brothers, Carl Plumbtree and Jack Plumbtree; and a sister, Betty Wooten.
He is survived by a brother, Larry Plumbtree; a sister, Alice Plumbtree; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service was held Friday, Oct. 30, at Moore's Chapel Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
