|
|
Donald Stewart
Donald F. Stewart went home to be with the lord on June 25, 2019. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Figure Five. He enjoyed many years of working and his retirement from Gerber Products. He enjoyed gardening, yard work and caring for his cats. He was such a caring person that with the loss of his wife's mother, he took in his wife's brothers and sister and lovingly cared for them for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Adam Stewart; and father, Tommie Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Tommy; sister, Norma Orr of Wichita Falls,Texas; and brother, Bill Stewart of Amarillo,Texas.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside memorial service which will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Sarah's Grove Cemetery, AR-59, Van Buren.
Arrangements were under the direction of Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 3, 2019