Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Stewart Obituary
Donald Stewart
Donald F. Stewart went home to be with the lord on June 25, 2019. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Figure Five. He enjoyed many years of working and his retirement from Gerber Products. He enjoyed gardening, yard work and caring for his cats. He was such a caring person that with the loss of his wife's mother, he took in his wife's brothers and sister and lovingly cared for them for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Adam Stewart; and father, Tommie Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Tommy; sister, Norma Orr of Wichita Falls,Texas; and brother, Bill Stewart of Amarillo,Texas.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside memorial service which will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Sarah's Grove Cemetery, AR-59, Van Buren.
Arrangements were under the direction of Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.