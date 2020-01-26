Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Van Buren, AR
Donald Swaim


1936 - 2020
Donald Swaim Obituary
Donald Swaim
Donald R. Swaim, 83, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 202, at his home. He retired from First National Bank in Fort Smith and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon Swaim and Vera (Hyde) Swaim; three brothers, Bill, David and Paul Swaim; and a sister-in-law, Maggie Swaim.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Swaim of the home; a daughter, Michelle Simpson and fiancé Glenn Tucker of Fort Smith; a son, Michael Swaim and wife Lacey of Fort Smith; two sisters-in-law, Pat Swaim of Van Buren and Johnnie Swaim of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Kalin Stewart and husband Scott, Kolby Simpson and Kyler and Kadin Swaim; and a great-grandson, Blayne Stewart.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren with burial at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Daniels, Dewey Daniels, Bryan Swaim, Randy Swaim, Glenn Tucker and Scott Stewart.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Ethridge, James Hawkins, officers and employees of First National Bank and members of Van Buren High School class of 1954.
Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church Building Fund, 1014 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 27, 2020
