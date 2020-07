Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Wiliams

Donna Sue Williams, 83, of Van Buren died July 30, 2020.

Funeral service was held Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Baker, Karen Welbern and Lisa Cockrum; a son, Jerry Williams Jr.; a sister, Rebecca Young; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.



