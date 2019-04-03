Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorinda Mitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorinda Mitch


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorinda Mitch Obituary
Dorinda Mitch
Dorinda L. Mitch, 89, of Mountainburg passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a resident of Mountainburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Mitch; one daughter, Lois Ann Alger; and both parents, Wayne and Leta (Roberts) Waldo.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
She is survived by one daughter, Marty Wasson of New Mexico; four brothers, Russell Wasson of Miami, Okla., Joe Wasson of Mountainburg, Wayne Wasson of New Mexico and Bobby Mitch of Alma; two sisters, Evelyn Dempsey of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rhama Gilbert of Round Rock, Texas; and several grandchildren and greats.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now