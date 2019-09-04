Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Myers Obituary
Doris Myers
Doris Faye Myers, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. She was the widow of Charlie Myers.
She is survived by three daughters, Tracey Myers and Donna Thompson, both of Fort Smith, and Debbie Wilkerson of Van Buren; two sons, Dwayne Myers of Mountainburg and Gary Myers of Greenwood; one sister, Ann Rogers of Van Buren; 16 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now