Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Dorothy Westphal Obituary
Dorothy Westphal
Dorothy Westphal, 84, of Rudy passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at a local nursing home. She had worked at Simmons Foods in the laundry supply room in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Eunice (Pittman) Childers; one sister, Florence Smith; and four brothers, James, Virgil, Charles and Billy Childers.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Westphal of the home; two daughters, Martha Westphal and husband Lonnie Floyd of Westville, Okla., and Susan Efurd and husband Larry of Cedarville; four sons, Carl Leonard Westphal of Alma, Ronald Westphal of Rudy, Kenneth Westphal and wife Tammy of Mountainburg and James Westphal and wife Janelle of Rudy; one brother, Bobby Don Childers and wife Mary of Alma; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfhhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 14, 2019
