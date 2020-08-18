1/
Dustin Shipman
1973 - 2020
Dustin Shipman
Dustin Wade Shipman, 47, of Van Buren passed away Aug. 17, 2020. He was born June 22, 1973, in Fort Smith. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Desert Storm. He loved to read and watch TV.
Survivors include his parents, Cheryl and David Crowe of Rudy and Frank and Pam Shipman of Corpus Christi, Texas; four brothers, Jamie Shipman (Amber) of Alma, Clifford Shipman (Colleen) of Peoria, Ariz., and Matt Crowe (Kerry) and Justin Crowe (Brytne), both of Hot Springs; a sister, Jenny Johnson (Dave) of Prairie Grove; 14 nieces and nephews; three great-nieces and -nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
