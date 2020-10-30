Earl Robinson

Earl Robinson, a resident of Van Buren, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1927, to the late Marshall "Doc" and Vera (Towry) Robinson.

Earl was a 1945 graduate of Van Buren High School and attended Arkansas Tech University and the University of Arkansas. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the president of Robinson-Bell real estate firm in Van Buren.

He loved his hometown of Van Buren and leaves behind a lasting legacy in the community. He was instrumental in organizing, establishing and obtaining the grant funds for building Van Buren Boys and Girls Club. He helped establish and build Cedars Golf Course and several local residential areas. He served as president of the United Way and was a member of the Lions Club for 30 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where he served on every building committee for over 50 years, was a Sunday School teacher, a deacon and a member of the Thursday Night Choir, and was instrumental in organizing the Tornado Relief Ministry. He served on the Ouachita Baptist University Board of Trustees and the board of People's Bank and Trust Co., and was a member of Van Buren Chamber of Commerce Development Committee.

He earned many awards and honors during his lifetime, including Optimist Club Outstanding Youth Work (1968), Ouachita Baptist University Purple and Gold Heart Award for Outstanding Work in Recruiting Students (1979), Westark Community College Professional Service Award (1992), Living Legends Award (1995), Iverson Riggs Citizen of the Year (2001) and Dr. Louis Peer Lifetime Achievement Award (2001). He was inducted into the Van Buren High School Hall of Honor (2003).

Earl loved serving others and his greatest joy in life was his family and friends. Many have shared fond memories of "Earl the Pearl," but one thing that all can agree on is that he would do anything for anyone, including giving you the very shirt off of his back. He wanted his family to remember that "it is what you do for others that counts," and he truly did live to serve others.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eugenia "Jeanie"; two children, Bob Robinson (Kelley) and Linda King (Allen), both of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Jennifer Belt (Josh) and Marshall Robinson (Samantha), both of Van Buren, Dr. Allen King (Lexie) of Fort Smith and Teryl Robinson of Bentonville; and three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Amara and Rose.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church in Van Buren with graveside service to immediately follow at Gracelawn Cemery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. Services will be streamed online on First Baptist Church in Van Buren's Facebook page.

Pallbearers will be his son, son-in-law and grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers are Gene Bell, Ronnie Capelle, Bill Thomas, Gary Deffenbaugh, Dan Deffenbaugh, Dr. Tony Flippin, David Moore, Dr. Ricky Douglas, Dr. Mike Hurst, Pat Kennedy and Kenny Lindsey.

Papaw, we love you and will always miss you. Thank you for setting such a wonderful example for all of us. We will spend the rest of our lives trying to live up to the selfless, Christ-like legacy that you left behind.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 945 Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956; or Van Buren Boys and Girls Club, 1400 City Park Road, Van Buren, AR 72956; or Ouachita Baptist University Football Scholarship Fund c/o David Sharp, P.O. Box 3788, Arkadelphia, AR 71998.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store