Eckel "Eck" Wright Rowland, age 95, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at a local skilled nursing facility with family and friends by his side. Eck was born and raised in Hot Springs. During high school, he was captain of the football team, elected student body president and graduated with honors that won him an alternate spot at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the height of World War II. The young infantry soldier was deployed to the Pacific Arena and the island of New Guinea.
After his service to his country, Eck graduated from the University of Arkansas, where he proudly played center for the Razorbacks, including the highlight of playing in the 1947 Cotton Bowl Classic. In 1959, Eck and his wife, Marjorie, moved their young family to Van Buren, where the Rowlands made their home. They were active and longtime members of First Presbyterian Church in Van Buren. For decades, Eck served his community through numerous roles in the Van Buren Rotary Club, including a term as president, and was recognized with the Friendliest Rotarian Award. He was a member of Robert Jack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322 in Van Buren and served as treasurer as well as grand marshal of the Van Buren Veterans Day Parade on multiple occasions. He retired from the Arkansas State Employment Service. Everyone he met will remember him for his friendly ways and his kind and caring heart.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Marjorie Lois (Haley) Rowland; his parents, Jay and Maude (Eckel) Rowland; three brothers, Jay, David and Joseph Rowland; and a sister, Alice Mae Rowland Hill.
Next to his love of God was Eckel's love of family. He is survived by a daughter, Ruth Carson and husband Cliff of Fort Smith; four sons, Frank Rowland and wife Mary Helen of Reston, Va., Timothy Rowland and wife Lisa of Nashville, Tenn., John Rowland and partner Laurel Brackenridge of Richardson, Texas, and Guy Rowland and wife Carolyn of Van Buren; five grandchildren, Gavin Carson, Clayton Carson, James Eckel Rowland and wife Sarah, Amy May and husband David and Mae Rowland; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan and Madeline Rowland and Rebecca and Ella May.
Memorial service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 4, 2019