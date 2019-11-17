Home

Eddie Davis
Eddie Davis Jr., 39, of Rudy passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Brickey. He was a self-employed farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Any (McLanahan) Davis; a brother, John Brandon Davis; and his maternal grandfather, Elmer Walden.
He is survived by a son, Brandon Davis of Rudy; his mother, Debbie (Walden) Davis of Rudy; his father, William E. Davis Sr. of Delhi, La.; and his maternal grandmother, Frela Walden.
Private family-held memorial service will be at later date. Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
