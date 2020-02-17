|
|
|
Eddie Reed Sr.
Eddie Dale Reed Sr., 51, of Van Buren died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at a local hospital.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bryant Cemetery in Cedarville under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Reed of Fort Smith; two sons, Eddie Reed Jr. of Fort Smith and Joshua Reed of Van Buren; his father, Charles Reed of Van Buren; two sisters, Glenda Gregory of Florida and Mary Mantooth of Kibler; a brother, Charles Reed of Rudy; and four grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020