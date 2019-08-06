|
|
Eddie Thompson
Eddie Thompson, 79, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Florida. He retired from Forgecraft in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thompson and Mary Jane Murray; a sister, Wilma Clark; and a brother, William Neal Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wyona (Summerhill) Thompson of the home; two daughters, Michelle Slayton and husband Jeff of Pensacola and Melanie Lee and husband Tony, both of Fort Smith; one sister, Linda Rodgers and husband Toby of Birmingham, Ala.; one brother, Michael Thompson and wife Sherri of Fort Smith; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 7, 2019